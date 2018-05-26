Pirates' Josh Harrison: Collects two more hits

Harrison went 2-for-5 with a double, a run and a pair of RBI to help the Pirates to an 8-1 victory over the Cardinals on Friday.

Harrison stayed hot since his activation from the disabled list, as he's now 10-for-23 with four RBI in five games since his return to the lineup. He's hitting .309 through 76 at-bats, and if he can manage to keep his on-base percentage around his current mark of .353, he would have plenty of upside as a source of steals and runs hitting atop Pittsburgh's lineup.