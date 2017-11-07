Pirates' Josh Harrison: Comes off DL
Harrison (hand) was reinstated from the 60-day DL on Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
This move is just a formality since there's no DL in the offseason. Harrison fractured his fifth metacarpal back in early September and there's still no guarantee that he'll be ready to go at the start of training camp in mid-February.
