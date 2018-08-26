Pirates' Josh Harrison: Comes up lame Saturday

Harrison left Saturday's game after appearing to aggravate his left hamstring injury.

He finished his scamper from first base to third on a Colin Moran hit gingerly, but remained in the game for another batter. Harrison then stayed put on a ground ball to shortstop. At that point, the team lifted him in favor of a pinch-runner. The second baseman has dealt with an injured hamstring for the last month and will likely need the offseason to fully recover.

