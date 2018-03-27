Pirates' Josh Harrison: Could be Opening Day leadoff man

Harrison will start at second base and bat leadoff Tuesday in the Pirates' Grapefruit League finale against the Phillies, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Pirates are rolling out a lineup that looks to be a preview of what they'll use on Opening Day in Detroit, where the team will be able to use David Freese as its designated hitter. With that in mind, it appears Harrison will be tasked with setting the table for Pittsburgh to begin the 2018 campaign, though he'll likely move down to the two hole on the occasions when utility man Adam Frazier is included in the lineup. Whether he ends up batting primarily first or second this season, Harrison's outlook shouldn't change much, as he'll remain a plus source of steals, batting average and runs out of either lineup spot.