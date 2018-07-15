Pirates' Josh Harrison: Diagnosed with hamstring injury

The Pirates announced that Harrison exited Sunday's game against the Brewers with left hamstring discomfort, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrison sustained the injury while running out a groundball out in the fifth inning and was forced to limp back to the Pittsburgh dugout. Max Moroff entered the game at second base for Harrison in the top of the second inning. Harrison will be treated by the team's training staff over the All-Star break, but it's not known if he'll be ready to play in the Pirates' first game of the second half Friday in Cincinnati.