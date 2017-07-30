Pirates' Josh Harrison: Diagnosed with lower leg discomfort
Harrison's injury is being characterized as left lower leg discomfort.
The injury appeared to involve his left ankle at first which has had issues in the past, although the team is avoiding that language for the time being. Harrison should be considered day-to-day until further tests are done. The Pirates are off Monday, but if Harrison is unable to play Tuesday, look for Adam Frazier or Max Moroff to fill his spot in the lineup Tuesday.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves game with injury•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Heads to bench•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Looking for big game Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Day off Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Slumping into Midsummer Classic•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Smiles after long-awaited hit•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 18
The entire Phillies lineup has sleeper appeal in Fantasy Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6), and look...
-
Week 18 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 18 (July 31-Aug. 6) offers more usable two-start pitchers than most weeks, so Scott White...
-
Podcast: Fantasy Feud, Week 18
We're looking ahead to Week 18 but only after playing Fantasy Feud and discussing the trade...
-
Waivers: Schwarber heating up
Coming up on the biggest trade weekend of the season, Chris Towers identifies some players...
-
Players who could win, lose at deadline
Not every rumor comes to fruition, of course, but based on what we're hearing, here are the...
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...