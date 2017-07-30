Pirates' Josh Harrison: Diagnosed with lower leg discomfort

Harrison's injury is being characterized as left lower leg discomfort.

The injury appeared to involve his left ankle at first which has had issues in the past, although the team is avoiding that language for the time being. Harrison should be considered day-to-day until further tests are done. The Pirates are off Monday, but if Harrison is unable to play Tuesday, look for Adam Frazier or Max Moroff to fill his spot in the lineup Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast