Pirates' Josh Harrison: Embarks upon rehab stint

Harrison (hand) went 0-for-3 with a walk for Double-A Altoona on Monday in his first game action in a month.

He started at second base and played seven innings for the Curve. Harrison is expected to return within the next week, but there is no specific set date. He fractured the fifth metacarpal of his left hand on a hit-by-pitch in Miami on April 15 - the same bone he broke on a hit-by-pitch last September.