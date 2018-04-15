Pirates' Josh Harrison: Exits following HBP
Harrison was forced to leave Sunday's matchup with Miami after he was struck by a pitch on his left hand, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Harrison was in visible discomfort and was noticeably upset while on his way out of the game. Adam Frazier will enter the game for him in the meantime, but check back later for the team to provide an official update on his status.
