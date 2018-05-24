Pirates' Josh Harrison: Four hits in Wednesday's win
Harrison went 4-for-6 with a walk, a triple, a run scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 5-4 extra-innings win over the Reds.
He's doing his best to make up for lost time -- Harrison has banged out eight hits in three games since coming off the disabled list, boosting his slash line on the season to .319/.370/.431. Expect the 30-year-old to remain at the top of the Pirates' lineup as long as he's locked in.
