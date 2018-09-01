Pirates' Josh Harrison: Gets hit in return to lineup
Harrison (hamstring) went 1-for-4 with two strikeouts Friday in Atlanta.
Making his first start since Aug. 25, Harrison played just his second complete game in two weeks. With four extra-base hits and an OPS of .664, the second baseman has batted a punchless .261 over the last month. Harrison may lose playing time to rookies Kevin Kramer and Kevin Newman in September, but his nagging hamstring injury may be his impediment to playing time.
