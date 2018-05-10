Pirates' Josh Harrison: Guidance expected Friday
Harrison (hand), who has intensified his workouts in the last week, will meet with team doctors Friday to determine his next step.
He's just over three weeks into a six-week rehabilitation process for a fractured bone beneath his pinky finger. Harrison said he's fielding ground balls, taking swings in the batting cage and doing "pretty much everything but game-speed stuff." There's a chance he could return in less than the projected time period, but the second baseman wants to make certain he's fully healthy. "When I come back, I'm going to be good to go," Harrison said. "The main thing is I want to make sure the bone's healed completely."
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hasn't resumed swinging•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out six weeks with fracture in hand•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Will meet with orthopedic hand specialist•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Exits following HBP•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Collects three hits in Game 2•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...