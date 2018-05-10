Pirates' Josh Harrison: Guidance expected Friday

Harrison (hand), who has intensified his workouts in the last week, will meet with team doctors Friday to determine his next step.

He's just over three weeks into a six-week rehabilitation process for a fractured bone beneath his pinky finger. Harrison said he's fielding ground balls, taking swings in the batting cage and doing "pretty much everything but game-speed stuff." There's a chance he could return in less than the projected time period, but the second baseman wants to make certain he's fully healthy. "When I come back, I'm going to be good to go," Harrison said. "The main thing is I want to make sure the bone's healed completely."