Pirates' Josh Harrison: Health in question for Monday

Harrison appeared to suffer a leg injury running out an 11th-inning ground ball during his final at-bat of Sunday's game.

The second baseman, who went 1-for-5 with a double, jogged back to the dugout with a noticeable limp. Adam Frazier ended the game with a walk-off homer two batters after Harrison's at-bat, bringing into question whether the 30-year-old would've taken the field for the next inning. He's collected only three stolen bases in all of 2018 and has yet to attempt a steal since returning from a hamstring injury 20 games ago.