Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out again
Harrison (hamstring) is out of the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Harrison continues to deal with lingering hamstring discomfort, which he first experienced during the Pirates' final game prior to the All-Star break. The 31-year-old has yet to return to the lineup a week later and could be a candidate for the disabled list if he fails to show much notable improvement in the next day or two. Sean Rodriguez will pick up a third straight start at the keystone Sunday with Harrison on the bench.
