Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out Friday
Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup against Cincinnati on Friday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.
Harrison will remain sidelined due to a hamstring injury he suffered Sunday versus the Brewers. In his absence, Sean Rodriguez will man the keystone and bat seventh. Consider Harrison day-to-day for the time being.
