Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out Monday

Harrison (hamstring) is not in Monday's lineup against the Braves.

Manager Clint Hurdle said Harrison is still dealing with a lingering hamstring issue, according to Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. In his place, Kevin Newman will man the keystone and bat seventh in the order. Consider Harrison day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's contest.

