Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out Thursday
Harrison (lower leg) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Reds, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Although he was able to make an appearance as a pinch hitter Wednesday night, the Pirates will let Harrison rest his ailing leg another day in order to get him back to 100 percent. Adam Frazier will man the keystone in his stead.
