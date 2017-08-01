Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out Tuesday

Harrison is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

Despite the fact that he isn't playing Tuesday night, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the infielder is feeling much better already and is confident he'll avoid the disabled list. For Tuesday, however, Adam Frazier will replace Harrison at second base.

