Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out Tuesday
Harrison is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.
Despite the fact that he isn't playing Tuesday night, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that the infielder is feeling much better already and is confident he'll avoid the disabled list. For Tuesday, however, Adam Frazier will replace Harrison at second base.
