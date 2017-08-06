Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits 12th blast of year Saturday

Harrison went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Padres.

Harrison's 12th homer of the season put the Pirates on the board in the seventh inning of a road loss. In addition to providing a solid batting average, he also provides fantasy owners with double digits in both homers and stolen bases.

