Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits 12th home run Saturday

Harrison went 1-for-4 with a solo homer Saturday against the Padres.

Harrison's 12th home run of the season put the Pirates on the board in the seventh inning of a road loss. In addition to providing a solid batting average, he also provides fantasy owners with double-digits in both homers and stolen bases.

