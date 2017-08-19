Play

Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits 14th homer of season in Friday loss

Harrison went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Friday against the Cardinals.

Harrison crushed his 14th home of the season to tie the game at one in the first inning of a home loss. He's been a useful fantasy player based on his solid batting average and 12 steals, but his slugging percentage is a pedestrian .431.

