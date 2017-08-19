Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits 14th homer of season in Friday loss
Harrison went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Friday against the Cardinals.
Harrison crushed his 14th home of the season to tie the game at one in the first inning of a home loss. He's been a useful fantasy player based on his solid batting average and 12 steals, but his slugging percentage is a pedestrian .431.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits two-run blast in loss•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Absent from Thursday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits 12th home run Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Big night in return•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to lineup Friday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Held out Thursday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 21
With the help of some platoon advantages, Chris Towers runs down 10 sleeper hitters you want...
-
Week 21 two-start pitcher rankings
Chris Towers takes a look at the two-start pitching options for a thin Week 21, and admits...
-
Waivers: Lamet, pitching relief
With injuries piling up among starting pitchers, Chris Towers looks for some starters who can...
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...