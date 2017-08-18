Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hits two-run blast in loss
Harrison went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run and three runs scored during the Pirates loss to the Cardinals on Thursday.
The bomb came in the first inning, striking an early blow to St. Louis pitcher Adam Wainwright and giving his team a 2-0 lead early in the matchup. It was his 13th home run of the season, which ties his career high set in 2014. His power numbers overall are up this season, as he's on pace to finish with a slugging percentage north of .400 for just the third time in his career.
