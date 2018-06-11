Pirates' Josh Harrison: Homers and steals base
Harrison went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a stolen base Sunday against the Cubs.
Harrison led off the game with a solo home run against Kyle Hendricks, his third of the season, and also tacked on his second stolen base of the season. He has not been aggressive on the basepaths -- this stolen base marked only his second attempt of the season -- which has been a disappointment in his profile. However, he continues to lead off and his track record suggests he should run more as the season goes on.
