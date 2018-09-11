Pirates' Josh Harrison: Homers in Monday return
Harrison went 1-for-4 with his eighth homer in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.
Coming off a nagging hamstring injury, the start was his first in September. Harrison figures to serve in a timeshare with Adam Frazier at second base and possibly in right field, as his hamstring allows. It's doubtful Pittsburgh picks up his 2019 option, however, so there's a chance he could cede some playing time to younger players.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to starting lineup Monday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains on bench•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup for sixth straight game•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Sits for fifth straight•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains sidelined•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: On bench again•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...
-
Waiver Wire: Mejia a must-add?
Homering twice in your first start goes a long way toward earning playing time, especially...
-
So is Ohtani's 2019 value shot?
So it looks like Shohei Ohtani will have Tommy John surgery ... when he's good and ready, anyway....