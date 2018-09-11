Pirates' Josh Harrison: Homers in return

Harrison went 1-for-4 with his eighth homer in Monday's loss to the Cardinals.

Coming off a nagging hamstring injury, Harrison was making his first start in September. Harrison figures to serve in a timeshare with Adam Frazier at second base and possibly in right field, as his hamstring allows. It's doubtful Pittsburgh picks up his 2019 option, however, so there's a chance he could cede some playing time to younger players.