Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hopes adjustment leads to change

Harrison, who went 0-for-3 with a walk Friday, believes he's ready to break out after making a change to his batting stance in the last two games, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

The second baseman closed his stance after getting hit on the hand with a pitch in April. "Being open is always where I've been the last couple years; I took it upon myself to do something stupid and close my stance to protect my hand," Harrison said. After slashing just .177/.185/.203 in 20 games (82 plate appearances) through Wednesday, Harrison went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks Thursday and has reached base five times in two games.