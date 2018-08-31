Pirates' Josh Harrison: In Friday's lineup
Harrison (hamstring) will man second base and bat seventh in the order against the Braves on Friday.
Harrison will return to the lineup after being withheld from the starting nine for the past four games since suffering a hamstring injury last weekend. He has been able to enter games as a defensive replacement, but this is a sign that his hamstring is finally starting to show significant improvement.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup for finale•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Battles with bad hammy continue•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Absent from Wednesday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out again Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out of Sunday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Removed with hamstring tightness•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 25 DL stashes
With the DL becoming less relevant by the day, Scott White wonders how likely certain players...
-
Minor League Barometer: Trending?
Who is about to be promoted to the bigs for September? Here are some of the most prominent...
-
Waivers: Safe to drop Judge now?
What does the Yankees' acquisition of Andrew McCutchen say about Aaron Judge's chances of returning...
-
Some possible September call-ups
September roster expansion normally isn't a time when teams promote their best prospects, but...
-
Murphy, Turner moving up
Scott White updates his rankings and highlights veteran mashers Daniel Murphy and Justin T...
-
12 pitchers who may not be worth it
Some of the pitchers we had grown to trust are faltering at the worst possible time. Scott...