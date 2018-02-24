Pirates' Josh Harrison: In Saturday's lineup
Harrison (hand) will start at second base and bat leadoff against the Yankees on Saturday.
Harrison suffered a fractured fifth metacarpal after being hit by a pitch in early September, but it appears that he's fully healthy as the Pirates get underway with their Grapefruit League contests. In 2017, he slashed .272/.339/.432 with 16 home runs, 47 RBI and 12 stolen bases.
