Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves game with injury
Harrison left Sunday's game with an apparent left ankle injury.
He injured himself lunging into first base while beating out a ground ball. Harrison initially stayed in the game but decided to take remove himself several pitches later. The 29-year-old has dealt with other injuries to his left ankle as recently as spring training in 2015. Pittsburgh enjoys an off-day Monday, so the team might not update his status until Tuesday.
