Pirates' Josh Harrison: Leaves game with injury

Harrison left Sunday's game with an apparent left ankle injury.

He injured himself lunging into first base while beating out a ground ball. Harrison initially stayed in the game but decided to take remove himself several pitches later. The 29-year-old has dealt with other injuries to his left ankle as recently as spring training in 2015. Pittsburgh enjoys an off-day Monday, so the team might not update his status until Tuesday.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast