Pirates' Josh Harrison: Lifted due to injury

Harrison left Monday's game against the Diamondbacks with left shoulder blade discomfort, Elizabeth Bloom of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harrison went 0-for-2 with a walk and run scored prior to exiting the game. More information on his status should be released after the tilt, as the severity of the injury is unclear. Sean Rodriguez took over at second base in his stead.

