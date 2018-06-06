Pirates' Josh Harrison: Looking for game

Harrison went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is batting .175 in his last 40 at-bats since May 24.

The second baseman recently missed time battling the flu. He's also shown to be allergic to bases on balls, with one walk in his last 77 plate appearances. Since coming off the disabled list with eight hits in 15 at-bats, Harrison's batting average has dropped from .319 to .268. After hitting 16 homers while stealing 12 bases in 2017, he's totaled two homers and one stolen base through the season's first two months. On the positive side, he's been hit by just one pitch after getting plunked 23 times last year.