Pirates' Josh Harrison: Looking to find his game
Harrison went 1-for-4 on Tuesday and is batting .175 in his last 40 at-bats since May 24.
The second baseman recently missed time battling the flu. He's also shown to be allergic to bases on balls, with one walk in his last 77 plate appearances. Since coming off the disabled list with eight hits in 15 at-bats, Harrison's batting average has dropped from .319 to .268. After hitting 16 homers while stealing 12 bases in 2017, he's totaled two homers and one stolen base through the season's first two months. On the positive side, he's been hit by just one pitch after getting plunked 23 times last year.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: It's Blake and Jake time
Looking for upside on the wire? How about a closer? We've got options for you.
-
Beeks, Bauers up; Reyes down for count
It's a big week for prospects, including two promotions in the AL East. But it's not all roses,...
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...