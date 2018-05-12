Pirates' Josh Harrison: Making good progress
Harrison (hand), who continues to take swings in the batting cage, could begin a rehab assignment next week and possibly return as soon as May 19 against the Padres, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.
Pittsburgh announcer Greg Brown spoke with Harrison and said the second baseman is "quietly confident" about coming back pretty soon. The team hasn't released a timetable for Harrison, but fantasy owners should be aware that he could return ahead of schedule.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Guidance expected Friday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Hasn't resumed swinging•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out six weeks with fracture in hand•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Will meet with orthopedic hand specialist•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Exits following HBP•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Thursday•
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...
-
Keep faith in these five SPs?
Done with Dylan Bundy? Doubting Zack Godley? Disenchanted with Luke Weaver? Our Scott White...