Pirates' Josh Harrison: Making good progress

Harrison (hand), who continues to take swings in the batting cage, could begin a rehab assignment next week and possibly return as soon as May 19 against the Padres, AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh reports.

Pittsburgh announcer Greg Brown spoke with Harrison and said the second baseman is "quietly confident" about coming back pretty soon. The team hasn't released a timetable for Harrison, but fantasy owners should be aware that he could return ahead of schedule.