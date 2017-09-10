Pirates' Josh Harrison: Moved to 60-day disabled list
Harrison (hand) was moved to the 60-day disabled list Sunday.
Harrison has been out since Sept. 3 after being hit by a pitch, which fractured his hand. Unfortunately, moving him to the 60-day disabled list will bring the utility man's season to an end. Over 128 games, Harrison hit .272/.339/.432 and mashed 16 home runs, the most of his career. In a corresponding move, the Pirates selected Dan Runzler's contract from Triple-A Indianapolis.
