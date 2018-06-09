Pirates' Josh Harrison: Not in Saturday's lineup

Harrison is out of the lineup against the Cubs on Saturday, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Harrison is dealing with a "personal matter" according to manager Clint Hurdle, and will get a day off following four straight starts, during which he went 7-for-16 with three RBI. In his place, Sean Rodriguez will draw a start at second base and bat eighth in the order.

