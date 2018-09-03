Pirates' Josh Harrison: On bench again

Harrison is not in the lineup Monday against the Reds.

Harrison will stick on the bench for a third straight game while Adam Frazier picks up his second start in three games at the keystone. There has been no word of any injury at this point, but the veteran second baseman has dealt with a lingering hamstring issue for most of the season, missing four games last week because of the issue.

