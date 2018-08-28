Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out again Tuesday
Harrison (hamstring) remains out of the lineup Tuesday against the Cardinals.
Harrison was pulled from Saturday's game against the Brewers with hamstring tightness and didn't start Sunday, though he did come off the bench. Monday's off day was apparently not enough time for him to be ready to play a full game, so Adam Frazier will again start at second base.
