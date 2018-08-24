Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of Friday's lineup
Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup versus Milwaukee on Friday.
Harrison remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, as this marks his fourth consecutive game out of the starting lineup. He's been able to enter each of the past two games though, so expect him to be available off the bench Friday. In his place, Kevin Newman will man the keystone.
