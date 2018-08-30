Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup for finale
Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.
Harrison will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a balky hamstring. The second baseman was able to pinch hit during Wednesday's win, though he struggled while running to first base. He should be considered day-to-day. Kevin Newman is starting at the keystone in Thursday's series finale.
