Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup for finale

Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cardinals.

Harrison will stick on the bench for a fourth straight game as he continues to battle a balky hamstring. The second baseman was able to pinch hit during Wednesday's win, though he struggled while running to first base. He should be considered day-to-day. Kevin Newman is starting at the keystone in Thursday's series finale.

