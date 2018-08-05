Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Sunday
Harrison is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Cardinals.
Harrison has hit the ball well since returning from the hamstring injury he sustained just before the All-Star break, slashing .308/.357/.577 with two home runs in 28 plate appearances, but he nonetheless heads to the bench Sunday. Adam Frazier gets the start at the keystone, batting sixth.
