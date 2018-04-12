Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of lineup Thursday
Harrison is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Cubs.
Harrison will head to the bench for the series finale after going 2-for-10 during the first two games. Adam Frazier is set to man the keystone and bat atop the order in his absence.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Collects three hits in Game 2•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Could be Opening Day leadoff man•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: In Saturday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Comes off DL•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Moved to 60-day disabled list•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Lands on DL with hand fracture•
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...
-
Lucchesi tames Coors
Heath Cummings looks at Joey Lucchesi's taming of Coors Field and four other waiver wire o...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...