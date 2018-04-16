Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out six weeks with fracture in hand

Harrison was diagnosed with a fracture of the fifth metacarpal on his left hand Monday as is expected to miss approximately six weeks.

This is a tough break for Harrison, who suffered an identical injury in September of last year that ended his season prematurely. The 30-year-old sustained the injury after getting hit by a pitch during Sunday's game against the Marlins. His initial timetable for a return has him sidelined until the beginning of June. Harrison was off to a hot start to the season prior to injuring himself, hitting .263/.328/.351 with a homer, a stolen base and five RBI across 14 games. The Pirates will likely use a combination of Adam Frazier and Sean Rodriguez to fill in for Harrison at the keystone.