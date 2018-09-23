Pirates' Josh Harrison: Plates two runs vs. Brewers

Harrison went 1-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's loss to Milwaukee.

Harrison doubled home a pair in the fifth inning, cutting the deficit to five runs. He's struggled to get on the field in September while dealing with a nagging hamstring injury, appearing in just five games. He's pieced together a .252/.294/.368 with eight home runs and 37 RBI in 95 contests this season.