Pirates' Josh Harrison: Pops second homer Wednesday
Harrison went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 2-1 win over the Cubs.
It's his first homer in nine games since returning from the disabled list, and his second of the year. Harrison is hitting .317 (13-for-41) since his activation, and he should continue providing solid fantasy value hitting at the top of the Pirates' order.
