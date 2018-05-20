Pirates' Josh Harrison: Records three hits in return to lineup
Harrison went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI on Sunday against the Padres.
Harrison immediately returned to the leadoff role for the Pirates after missing more than a month due to a hand injury. The injury doesn't appear to still be an issue for him as he singled in his first at-bat before recording a double in his second at-bat. He had done well getting on base prior to his injury -- he has a .348 on-base percentage in 61 at-bats this season -- and if that continues he should have run scoring and stolen base upside from the leadoff spot.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Activated, leading off Sunday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Set to return Sunday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Embarks upon rehab stint•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Beginning rehab assignment Monday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Making good progress•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Guidance expected Friday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...