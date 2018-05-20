Pirates' Josh Harrison: Records three hits in return to lineup

Harrison went 3-for-4 with a double and one RBI on Sunday against the Padres.

Harrison immediately returned to the leadoff role for the Pirates after missing more than a month due to a hand injury. The injury doesn't appear to still be an issue for him as he singled in his first at-bat before recording a double in his second at-bat. He had done well getting on base prior to his injury -- he has a .348 on-base percentage in 61 at-bats this season -- and if that continues he should have run scoring and stolen base upside from the leadoff spot.