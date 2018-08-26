Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out of Sunday's lineup
Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Harrison exited Saturday's game with left hamstring tightness, an issue he's battled for the better part of a month. The 31-year-old doesn't believe a trip to the disabled list is necessary, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, and Monday's scheduled off day allows him a couple days of rest to see how the injury progresses. Adam Frazier will start at the keystone and bat second for the Pirates on Sunday.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Removed with hamstring tightness•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Comes up lame Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Sees limited duty Tuesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...