Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out of Sunday's lineup

Harrison (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Brewers, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Harrison exited Saturday's game with left hamstring tightness, an issue he's battled for the better part of a month. The 31-year-old doesn't believe a trip to the disabled list is necessary, Stephen J. Nesbitt of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports, and Monday's scheduled off day allows him a couple days of rest to see how the injury progresses. Adam Frazier will start at the keystone and bat second for the Pirates on Sunday.