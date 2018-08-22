Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out Wednesday
Harrison (hamstring) is out of the lineup against Atlanta on Wednesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Harrison will be withheld from the starting nine for a third straight game due to a lingering hamstring issue, though he was able to make a pinch-hitting appearance Tuesday. Expect him to be available off the bench for Wednesday's series finale. Harrison will benefit from a scheduled off day Thursday and should be considered day-to-day heading into Friday's game in Milwaukee.
