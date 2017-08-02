Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out Wednesday

Harrison (lower leg) is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.

This marks the second consecutive game that Harrison will miss due to his lower leg discomfort. The team is still confident that he'll avoid the disabled list, but until he's back into action, Adam Frazier seems like the main replacement at second base.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast