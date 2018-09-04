Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains sidelined

Harrison is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Reds.

This will mark Harrison's fourth straight game on the bench. No injury has been announced at this point, though the veteran second baseman has dealt with a balky hamstring for much of the season. Adam Frazier has also been locked in at the dish -- hitting .352 across 33 second-half games -- leaving the Pirates no reason to push Harrison. Frazier will start at the keystone in this one.