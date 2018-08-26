Pirates' Josh Harrison: Removed with hamstring tightness
Harrison was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers with left hamstring tightness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.
Harrison was 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI before suffering the injury while running the bases Saturday. He's dealt with a hamstring injury for much of the last month. The Pirates are listing him as day-to-day. With an off day Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harrison on the bench for Sunday's series finale.
More News
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Comes up lame Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns to lineup Saturday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out of Friday's lineup•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Remains out Wednesday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Sees limited duty Tuesday•
-
Pirates' Josh Harrison: Out but available off bench•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
A few high-profile DHs figure to lose at-bats in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept. 2) while a couple of...
-
Week 23 two-start pitcher rankings
A light schedule will have Fantasy owners hurting for two-start sleepers in Week 23 (Aug. 27-Sept....
-
2018 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 23
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waiver Wire: Holliday watch
Matt Holliday's glory days are likely long gone at age 38, but can he still have Fantasy impact...
-
Prospects: Will Eloy follow Kopech?
Michael Kopech's promotion was exciting in its own right, but it begged the question: Would...
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...