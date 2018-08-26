Pirates' Josh Harrison: Removed with hamstring tightness

Harrison was removed from Saturday's game against the Brewers with left hamstring tightness, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

Harrison was 1-for-3 with a walk and RBI before suffering the injury while running the bases Saturday. He's dealt with a hamstring injury for much of the last month. The Pirates are listing him as day-to-day. With an off day Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see Harrison on the bench for Sunday's series finale.