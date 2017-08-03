Pirates' Josh Harrison: Returns as pinch hitter

Harrison (lower leg) made a pinch-hit appearance Wednesday against the Reds, grounding out in his only at-bat.

Harrison had been held out of the starting lineup in back-to-back games due to what has been characterized as lower leg discomfort. Since he was able to log a plate appearance, Harrison could be a candidate to return to action for Thursday's 7:05 ET contest against Cincinnati.

